What is Gigging? And Why are More and More People Doing It?

Are you gigging? It's okay if you are, you're not alone. More and more people are "side hustling" these days to make ends meet.

Actually, according to the most recent statistics, the "gig economy" is becoming the norm rather than the exception.

And certain areas seem to be driving the trend. With the advent of services like Uber, Lyft and Air BnB more and more people are choosing to work for themselves.

According to an article by Fox Business, taking on freelance assignments is a trend that likely will continue.

Most start by moonlighting before going out on their own. And there seem to be opportunities for people in almost every field.

Forbes actually put together a list of 81 sites where you can find side gigs to earn money now. Check it out.