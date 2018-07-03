Yes, Independence Day is certainly a very patriotic holiday and you will see flags prominently displayed all over the place. But there are holidays and events year round that warrant displaying our red, white and blue national symbol. When it comes to displaying the U.S. flag, there is a right way and a wrong way.

Surprisingly, a lot of people do it the wrong way and believe it or not there multiple ways that people technically violate the U.S. Flag Code. Carrot Top Industries specializes in patriotic, custom-made products for businesses, schools and government. They are experts in all things U.S. flag and have quite a few pointers on the subject.

Don't leave it in the dark - Flags may displayed from sunrise to sunset only, unless they are properly illuminated with light after dark.

Don't throw a damaged or unusable flag in the garbage, it must be properly destroyed, which can be done through the American Legion, VFW posts and even some Boy Scout Troops.

Don't wear the flag as a costume or uniform - "The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. Therefore, the lapel flag pin being a replica, should be worn on the left lapel near the heart."

These are but a few of the things people regularly do to violate the U.S. Flag Code. You can get more information at Carrot Top Industries, including the special days of the calendar year when flying the flag is sanctioned.

