Are You Commiting Financial Infidelity?

You say you'd never cheat on your spouse. Are you sure about that? A lot of people are doing it - in a matter of speaking - financial infidelity, that is.

According to a survey commissioned by creditcards.com , one in five people who are either married or living with a partner have a checking account, a savings account, or a credit card that their spouse doesn't know about.

The report actually found it to be a bigger problem than first thought, warning people who are doing it that it can take a big bite out of the household finances if the other person doesn't know what's going on.

The survey found Millennials are more likely to commit financial infidelity than Baby Boomers. And people in the South and West are more likely to have a secret account than those who live in the Northeast and Midwest.

Source: creditcards.com