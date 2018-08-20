Are Windshield Suction Cup Mounts Legal In South Dakota?
I was driving in Minnesota one time and got pulled over and ticketed for having an angel hanging from my rearview mirror. So I took it off.
I also have one of the suction cup windshield mounts for my iPhone. It's great for using Google Maps when I travel. I got to wondering if it is legal to use in South Dakota and also Iowa and Minnesota where I ofter tarvel?
It turns out that Proclip answers just those questions on their website. This is a list of states in which Suction Cup Windshield Mounts Are "Illegal":
- Alabama
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington, D.C.
- West Virginia
This is a list of states in which Suction Cup Windshield Mounts Are "Legal":
- Alaska
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Wisconsin
Thought you might find this handy.