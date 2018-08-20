Are Windshield Suction Cup Mounts Legal In South Dakota?

I was driving in Minnesota one time and got pulled over and ticketed for having an angel hanging from my rearview mirror. So I took it off.

I also have one of the suction cup windshield mounts for my iPhone. It's great for using Google Maps when I travel. I got to wondering if it is legal to use in South Dakota and also Iowa and Minnesota where I ofter tarvel?

It turns out that Proclip answers just those questions on their website . This is a list of states in which Suction Cup Windshield Mounts Are "Illegal":

Alabama

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Louisiana

Maine

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

This is a list of states in which Suction Cup Windshield Mounts Are "Legal" :

Alaska

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Wisconsin

Thought you might find this handy.