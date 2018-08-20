Are Windshield Suction Cup Mounts Legal In South Dakota?

I was driving in Minnesota one time and got pulled over and ticketed for having an angel hanging from my rearview mirror. So I took it off.

I also have one of the suction cup windshield mounts for my iPhone. It's great for using Google Maps when I travel. I got to wondering if it is legal to use in South Dakota and also Iowa and Minnesota where I ofter tarvel?

It turns out that Proclip answers just those questions on their website. This is a list of states in which Suction Cup Windshield Mounts Are "Illegal":

  • Alabama
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Washington, D.C.
  • West Virginia

This is a list of states in which Suction Cup Windshield Mounts Are "Legal":

  • Alaska
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Wisconsin

Thought you might find this handy.

