Are Box Elder Bugs Bugging You Too?

With the changing of the seasons come the instinct for creatures outside hoping to find their way inside.

Thankfully we're not dealing with any mice coming in at our house, but the number of Box Elder bugs hoping to call our house their own is a little overwhelming. Here's what I've learned about how to deal with them.

Beth Warden/Results Radio

My research indicates the bugs are always around, it's just that they prefer certain trees close to my house until the colder weather comes. That's where they look for the warm siding on the south and west portions at my place to stay warm. Seriously, look at all those black dots on my siding. Every one is box elder bug!

Beth Warden/Results Radio

Sure I could get a spray to kill these bugs, but it's a bit more complicated than that. It turns out that dead box elder bugs attract other bugs that are much worse; carpet beetles. If the box elder bugs are in your walls and you kill them, get ready for the smell of decay for awhile too.

One eco-friendly idea suggested is to vaccuum the bugs and immediately immerse the vaccuum bag or canister in soapy water to kill them. I can already picture the school girl screams I'll emit with the bugs scatter for their lives while trying to escape drowning.

The box elders have just shown up and only a couple have been found inside. Given what I know, this is what I'll attempt. I'm going to the store to buy the spray. Cardboard will placed just below the siding, hopefully to collect as many dead box elder bugs as possible for disposal. Let's hope this plan works.

In the meantime, it's a good thing to know that box elder bugs are not known to bite or sting! Wish me luck!

