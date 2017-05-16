Archaeology Camp for Kids

Never had this when I was a kid. Digging for dinosaurs is cool!

For kids who are going into grades 4-6 for the 2017-2018 school year this summer camp may be just the thing if they're not into sports or music camps.

The South Dakota State Historical Society’s Historic Preservation Office is sponsoring a three-day Archaeology Camp June 20-22.

Archaeology Camp is an active, outdoor experience located on an archaeological site near the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area north of Fort Pierre. Students should be prepared to hike and to work in the dirt alongside professional archaeologists.

They will be introduced to the field of archaeology, learning why archaeological excavations are held, what stories artifacts can tell about the past, the history of fur trading posts, how to map a site and how to use team-building skills.

The registration fee is $30, and registration begins at 8:00 AM on May 22. It will close on May 26 or when the camp is full, whichever comes first. No walk-in campers will be accepted on camp days.

Find out more at history.sd.gov/preservation .

