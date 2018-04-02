April Snow Headed For Sioux Falls And Tri-State Area

So, ya had enough winter yet? Me too. But it's not over yet. According to the National Weather Service In Sioux Falls some heavy snow is forecast for the region from Tuesday into Wednesday this week.

A strong storm system will move into the area tonight. Snow will become very likely by overnight and late tonight. The storm bringing wintry weather will continue through Tuesday.

At this time, 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible. However amounts could vary if the track of the storm system quickens, or changes direction. One thing more certain is north to northwest wind will increase to 20 to 35 mph late tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow is a concern possibly impacting the morning commute to school and work on Tuesday.

NWS

Monday: A chance of snow, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Snow, mainly after 10pm. Low around 27. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tuesday: Snow, mainly before 4pm. Temperature falling to around 21 by 5pm. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 7. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

