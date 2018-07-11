Applications Being Accepted for Next Leadership Sioux Falls Class

Applications are now being accepted for "Class 33" of the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Leadership program. Classes begin in October and run through May. Applications will be accepted up until 5:00 PM on Tuesday August 14.

If you're not familiar with Leadership Sioux Falls, the program identifies up-and-coming leaders in the area by helping them strengthen heir skills in hopes that they will then take a more active role within the community.

Since 1986, more than 900 graduates of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Sioux Falls program have gone on to make an impact across the region.

To be eligible to participate applicants must be over the age of 25, agree to attend all sessions, have participated in past community and professional activities, and be a current resident or are currently employed in the Sioux Falls metro area.

A maximum of 30 individuals will be chosen to participate in the upcoming class. Tuition is $495 and includes all materials. For more information contact Kayla Huizing at (605) 373-2002 or email her at khuizing@siouxfalls.com.

To take a look at the full schedule, go to the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce website. You can also download an application directly from the website as well.

Source: Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

