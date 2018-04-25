Dating back to last fall, Applebee's has been selling popular drinks at insane prices every month and it was just announced that they have their drink special for the month of May ready to go!

Starting May 1st, the popular restaurant chain will be selling $2 Dos Equis beers as part of their $2 Dos Promotion. The $2 drinks are available all day everyday at all Applebee's locations. There is no limit on how many you can order!

Also the company is extending its Dollarita promotion to May 5th, You know, for Cinco de Mayo! According to Delish, Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release:

“We brought back the Dollarita on April 1, and it’s been such a big hit with our guests that we’re keeping it around for Cinco de Mayo when folks have margaritas on their minds, we thought our May neighborhood drink, the 2 Dollar Dos, would be an excellent compliment to the Dollarita and is a big win for our guests.”

Previously Applebee's saw huge success with their one-dollar promotions involving Long Island Iced Teas and Bahama Mamas.

See also: