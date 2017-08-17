When will they hit store shelves? Soon perhaps. They are supposedly already on Target's virtual shelves, but I didn't find them there. That being said, I still remember how disappointed I was by the awful Pumpkin Spice Oreos last year. I'm begging you Nabisco, don't let me down!

Fall is coming and Apple Pie Oreos, if they're good, could become a staple of the autumn season. Screw up and they'll end up like those awful watermelon-flavored ones which showed up a couple of years ago. No, it's not a threat, it's a promise!

I do realize that for each flavor the Oreo creators come up with; from Blueberry Pie to Peanut Butter & Jelly, Coconut to Key Lime Pie, (yes, these are all real Oreo cookie flavors which have been produced) there are rabid lovers who end up being disappointed when they're discontinued.

Believe me, I feel their pain. In my opinion the best Oreo ever created was the Brownie Batter Oreo which came out in the summer of 2015 and has never come back. I stocked up on them and as I ate the last one sometime around Christmas that year, a little tear trickled down my cheek.

Dearest Apple Pie Oreos,

Please get here soon.

Love,

Patty

See Also: