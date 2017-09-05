Apple Orchards Now Open!

As summer ends and fall begins, apple orchards in South Dakota are now open! The early apples are ripe and ready for picking and you are invited to come on out!

There are plenty of wonderful apple orchards in the in eastern South Dakota. Sliver Creek Orchard in Baltic, South Dakota is one of them. They offer a lot more than just apples. They also have a petting zoo, hay bail fort and horse-drawn hay wagon rides.

Another location is Hoversten Orchard in Brandon, South Dakota. With over 15 different varieties of apples to choose from, you are sure to find one to your liking. Not only that but the orchard also carries a wide variety of jellies, salsas, barbecue sauces, squash and pumpkins.

Last on our list is Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, South Dakota. Just five miles south of Sioux Falls, this apple farm has over 6,000 trees with thirteen varieties to satisfy everyone's tastes. They also have festivals every weekend in the month of September that feature inflatable playground, pony rides, tractor wagon rides and so much more!

So bring the family on out to some of South Dakota's best apple Orchards in the state!

