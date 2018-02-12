Apparently State Legislatures Everywhere Discuss Stupid Stuff

It never fails. Every year when the South Dakota Legislture convenes in Pierre there are always at least one or two bills introduced in either house that make me scratch my head - every year, just like clockwork. Well, it's nice to know we're not alone.

Just down the road from us in Missouri, the state legislature there is in the process of considering a bill that would proclaim an official 'Sliced Bread Day.' Yup - a sliced bread day. How the folks there have gotten along without one all these years, I don't know.

Just to give you a little background on the bill. Apparently the town of Chillicothe , located in the northern part of the state, is where the first commercially sliced bread was sold on July 7, 1928.

Therefore, one of their local lawmakers thinks the area should be recognized for its contribution to society, so he's proposing the state proclaim a 'Sliced Bread Day.' When? Don't know. I'm assuming it would be around that July 7 time frame.

Now don't get me wrong - I'm all for promoting local tourism. It doesn't matter where you're at, every little town has a story to tell. But to expect the state legislature to spend time debating a bill like this is a complete waste of time.

You're telling me the most pressing issue in the state of Missouri is whether or not the residents there need a 'Sliced Bread Day'? Please!!! I hardly believe that's the first thing that comes to mind when families gather around the dinner table at night.

And it's not just Missouri. Just recently the South Dakota Legislature sent to committee a bill that would've "commended President Trump on his committment to protecting the country from radical Islamic terrorism." Another bill would've proposed a resolution stating "South Dakota believes the root cause of global terrorism is Islam." Both failed.

Until we can get our lawmakers, not only on the state level but also the national level, to stop with all the stupid stuff and deal with the real issues affecting this country, I don't see anything changing anytime soon.

All I can suggest is the next time you walk into that voting booth, vote for the person who's not afraid to speak up and be heard. We need more individuals who will stop towing the party line and do what's right for the citizens whom they represent.

Source: Associated Press

See Also: