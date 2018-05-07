Anyone Else Around Sioux Falls Seen One of These Land On a House?

This weekend we were at home on the east side of Sioux Falls when we looked out our living room window and saw a duck sitting on the roof of our neighbors house. I had no idea that ducks like to land on the top of houses. I don't know if this guy was confused or maybe just lost his flock. Has anyone else seen ducks on houses in or around Sioux Falls?

Ben Davis/Results Radio

A little later on a buddy of his joined him. I'm not sure what their relationship was, so I'll just say "buddy." However, this got us to talking about duck dating habits.

I knew geese mate for life, but what about ducks? So I googled "do ducks mate for life"? (FYI: don't Google "duck sex" on your work computer)

Turns out ducks are kinda slutty. According to Wikipedia, "Ducks are generally monogamous, although these bonds usually last only a single year."

Oh... and it turns out that scientists have solved one of the acoustic world's riddles. It is a myth that a duck's quack has no echo. Turns out duck's quacks do echo. It's just very difficult to hear.

I need to find better things to do with my time...

