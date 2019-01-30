It’s So Cold in Iowa That Antifreeze Is … Freezing
How cold is it? At the radio studios of 97X in Davenport, Iowa -- even the antifreeze is freezing, and they have the video to prove it.
It's been brutally cold here in the Midwest thanks to the latest Polar Vortex. Right now in the Quad Cities it is -24 degrees. How cold is that you may ask? So cold that even this antifreeze will freeze.
Station DJ Bill Michaels explains that while it looks like pink lemonade, it's actually marine or RV antifreeze (ethanol).
The antifreeze in your car is propylene glycol. Pink is non-toxic whereas the yellow antifreeze is toxic. They both have different uses and different "freeze points". But, the point is ... it's so cold today that after only a few hours, a full jug of this stuff will freeze almost completely. And years from now you'll be able to tell your children and grandchildren about the winter that it was so cold the anti-freeze would freeze!