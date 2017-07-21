If you want to try your hand at chasing pronghorn in South Dakota the time to apply is now.

The Department of Game, Fish, and Parks opened applications for the 2017 Prairie Antelope season.

Paper applications must be postmarked by August 11 . Online applications will be accepted until 8:00 AM CDT , August 16 . The season runs September 30 - October 15.

If you can't hunt that season this year you can always buy a preference point to make your odds better next year. I have one and will be buying another one this year because this fall is just too busy.

