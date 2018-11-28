Another Woodstock Festival in the Works

Anyone who's familiar with the legendary music festival from the 1960's known as Woodstock, has tried to imagine what it was like to really be there.

I've only known one person in my life that actually saw it in real life. And he saw it from a distance when his father drove there by car to get a peak when they lived in New York at the time.

Well now the whole world gets another chance to attend. There are plans for a 50th Anniversary Woodstock Festival:

The 50th anniversary of one of the most important cultural events in U.S. history is fast-approaching, and it doesn’t look like the occasion will pass without notice. Another edition of Woodstock is reportedly in the works.

Original promoter Michael Lang says that it’s not a done deal, but there are plans for a festival in 2019 and an official announcement should be coming soon.

Lang and others brought more than 30 acts and hundreds of thousands of people to the 4-day festival in Bethel, New York in 1969. Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who and Jimi Hendrix all played there.