Another Winter Storm Expected Saturday

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected, possibly mixed with a little freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.