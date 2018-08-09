Another Walk-off Loss for Minnesota Twins

We've seen our share of walk-offs this year and for the winning team it's a huge celebration no what your record is.

It can send the home team and their fans into a frenzy.

Francisco Lindor did it again on Wednesday for the Cleveland Indians and their fans in the 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins were down two runs in the 9th inning when Miguel Sino comes to the plate and hits a solo home run that ties the game at two.

But then in the bottom of the 9th inning here comes Lindor for Cleveland facing Trevor Hildenberger and with two men on base Lindor hits the walk-off for the Indians win.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.COM it was Minnesota's 11th walk-off loss of the year which leads the Majors.

So let's go back to the opening week of the Major League Baseball season.

