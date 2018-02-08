Another Vehicle Runs Into Another Building In Sioux Falls

In the last 2 weeks in 5 different vehicles have hit 5 different buildings in Sioux Falls. Not sure what's up with that?

KSFY TV is reporting that last night authorities said a car crashed into a minivan at the intersection of 12th street and Wester Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Once the car hit the minivan it cause it to crash into the US Bank building at that intersection. No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Martin Hoffman of the Sioux Falls Police Dept. says a car failed to stop at a blinking red light and struck a van. The van then crashed into the exterior of a nearby bank, causing damage to the building's front doors.

Police say the accident resulted in minor injuries. The driver of the car was cited in the crash.

