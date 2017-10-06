Another South Dakota World Record: Teddy Bears

Jackie Miley from Rapid City, South Dakota has a world record collection. It's so big in fact she is in the Guinness Book of World Records. Miley has the world's largest collection of teddy bears with 8,026 bears.

It all started with a bear named Grandma Jackie that Miley got while she was on vaction 18 years-ago. From that bear she grew her collection with visits to thrift stores and when she traveled.

From her largest at eight feet to the smallest at just under an inch, Miley says she loves the bears because they find them comforting and like to share them with the public.