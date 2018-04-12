Another Sioux Falls Daycare Worker Arrested for Abuse

Nearly two weeks after two Sioux Falls daycare workers were accused of abusing children in their care, another separate case has come to light. Video evidence then broadened the scope of the investigation.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens sent out a press release Thursday afternoon detailing the incidents that led to one arrest. Citing a report to police on April 2, 2018 of a woman who watched as her child was struck at a daycare, detectives combed through surveillance footage over a series of weeks which unearthed a total of three children who were one year old age range that were mistreated by the suspect.

None of the three children were severely injured, but an arrest warrant with a personal recognizance bond was issued for 62-year old Fanaye Eshetu Gebrekidan of Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

The worker was arrested Thursday for six counts of Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor.

See Also: