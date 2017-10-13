Another Report Of A Man Caught in Lewd Act in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says a woman witnessed a man involved in a lewd act in his car.
"The witness heard the news story of the other guy inside the parking lot at the grocery store. This prompted her to call. It actually happened a week before on October 5th. It was about one in the afternoon. She was walking through a new construction area. A car drove up. The man briefly talked to her. She noticed he was involved in a lewd act. She turned around and walked the other direction. He drove off."
Clemens says the suspect is a white male, 18 to 28 years of age and driving a white four door car in the late 90's to early 2000's.