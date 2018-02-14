Another Job Opening is Tempting Me to Leave Here

Over many years of my career, I've passed on all sorts of tempting job openings elsewhere. There have been numerous positions with several companies that maybe I could have been hired for. But, I told myself to stick to what I was doing, and I'm glad I did. I love what I do.

However, this time it may be different. I have gotten word of a new job out there that sounds like something made just for me. I don't think I can turn this one down.

Mondelez, the company behind Oreo, Cadbury chocolates and many other snacks, is looking to hire chocolate tasters. Let me make sure you heard me correctly. Yes, I said chocolate taster.

This sounds too good to be true. I would love to taste chocolate for a living. I promise to give it my all.

Oh' wait, the job would require moving my family with me to Great Britain. And it's only a part time job paying $16 an hour for 7.5 hours a week.

That's only $120 weekly income. Not enough to warrant the move. But it would have been the dream job!

