Another Armed Robbery in Sioux Falls Grocery Store Parking Lot

It's almost getting to the point where it might be smart to bring along a taser grocery shopping, not to fight off the crowds inside the store clamoring for the killer deals on Charmin, but to help protect yourself from the person waiting to hold you up in the parking lot. Okay, after further review, bad idea, but the armed robberies taking place in store parking lots throughout Sioux Falls are becoming more than a little concerning.

For the second time in two weeks, a Sioux Falls resident has been robbed in a grocery store parking lot. KDLT TV is reporting that a person was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, (February 21) at a store located near 37th and Minnesota Avenue.

According to KDLT TV, the incident happened around 6 AM, the suspect approached the victim in a blue sedan, showed a gun, demanded money and then fled the scene heading south on Minnesota Avenue.

Sioux Falls Police are reporting the victim in the crime was a store employee. No one was injured as a result of the robbery, and no description of the suspect is available at this time.

On Monday, (February 12) a woman was robbed at knifepoint outside a Sioux Falls grocery store located on 57th Street and Cliff Avenue. According to KSFY TV, the suspect demanded money, lunged at the woman with a knife, knocked her to the ground, and ran off with her purse. Fortunately once again, the victim was not injured.

Sioux Falls Police want to remind residents to stay alert and be aware of your surroundings, regardless of the time of day. They also ask if you have any further information regarding these robberies to please call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Source: KDLT TV/KSFY TV

