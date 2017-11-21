Will you be a Turkey Trotter this Thanksgiving? After you stuff the bird and set the oven you and your family can put new meaning in the word Thanks, by giving.

Just a little of your time and energy by walking or running in this years Run For Food will greatly benefit The Banquet .

At $10 per person this annual Thanksgiving Day morning event is one of the largest fundraisers to support needy families who depend on The Banquet's services.

Registration begins at 8:00 AM.

We'll meet you at The Banquet 900 E. 8th St. (8th St. & Indiana Ave.) Thanksgiving morning.

And you'll be home in plenty of time to give thanks.

