Animal Crackers No Longer Stuck in Cages

A new package for an old cookie. Because of increased pressure by the People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the parent company of Nabisco has decided to repackage animal crackers, showing the animals in the open rather than in cages.

PETA has been protesting the use of animals in circuses for more than 30 years and in the spring of 2016 wrote a letter to Mondelez, the parent company of Nabisco, calling for a redesign of the cracker's packaging.

The new box shows a zebra, elephant, lion, monkey and gorilla roaming out in the open among tall grass and trees. The old box, you may remember, had the animals locked in what looked like old circus cars. It had been that way for 116 years.

Source: CBS Money Watch

See Also: