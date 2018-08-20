Animal Control could use the publics help in trying to track down a dog that bit another dog late last week in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting that the incident took place around 7:00 AM on Friday morning, (August 17). According to the report, a Rottweiler attacked and bit a Yorkie-poo just west of La Mesa and Songbird Street while the owner of the Yorkie was out walking her dog that morning.

KSFY says the Rottweiler was running loose without an owner at the time of the attack.

Animal Control officials told KSFY the Rottweiler is described as large and wearing a silver chain collar.

Animal Control needs to locate the animal as soon as possible to make sure its vaccinations are up to date.

If you have recently seen an animal fitting the Rottweilers description, Animal Control asks that you please, contact them immediately at 367-7000.

Source: KSFY TV

