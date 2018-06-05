A 9-year-old Sioux Falls boy was the victim of a dog bite on Sunday at a Sioux Falls elementary school, and Animal Control needs your help in finding the animal.

KSFY TV reports the boy was playing basketball on Sunday, (June 3) at Horace Mann Elementary School on East 26th Street when he stopped and asked a blonde haired teenage girl if he could pet the golden retriever dog she was walking.

Police told KSFY, the dog was wearing a red collar and being walked on a leash at the time of the incident. According to the report, the dog bit the young boy on the hand.

KSFY says Animal Control needs to identify the dog involved in the incident to make sure the animals vaccinations are up to date.

Should you have any information on the whereabouts of the animal in question, you're asked to please contact Sioux Falls Animal Control at 367-7000.

Source: KSFY TV

