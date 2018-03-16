An Evening History Lovers Won’t Want to Miss
Some people learn best with visuals, and other people prefer drinking in knowledge by reading, or by watching talks being given.
If history is up your alley, and you like to see what you are learning about then you might want to put this experience from Ministry of Arts Academy on your calendar.
From the Ministry Arts Academy press release:
The Ministry Arts Academy is hosting a powerful interactive faith experience to help you rediscover the reality of Christ. Be a part of this amazing journey as Lance Edward and Nicole Wellington share genuine 2000 year old artifacts from ancient Judea, biblical museum replicas from around the world including a life-size replica of the Shroud of Turin, the most studied artifact in the history of mankind. All are welcome admission is free, Come and personally hold these each artifact and unlock the reality of Christ in your life.
On Wednesday March 21st at 7:00 pm Nicole Wellington will be presenting at St. Magdalens parish in Lennox, SD
Lance Edward will be presenting and Sunday March 25th, at Sunnycrest Church and Wednesday, March 28th, at 6:45 pm at Sioux Falls First in Sioux Falls, SD
For more information about the Ministry Arts Academy check out their website.
