An Evening History Lovers Won’t Want to Miss

The Ministry Arts Academy is hosting a powerful interactive faith experience to help you rediscover the reality of Christ. Be a part of this amazing journey as Lance Edward and Nicole Wellington share genuine 2000 year old artifacts from ancient Judea, biblical museum replicas from around the world including a life-size replica of the Shroud of Turin, the most studied artifact in the history of mankind. All are welcome admission is free, Come and personally hold these each artifact and unlock the reality of Christ in your life.