There has been endless coverage about patriotism, the National Anthem, political correctness and free speech regarding the American flag.

Now our flag will be in the spotlight as it travels across South Dakota in a relay.

The relay will honor the christening of the USS South Dakota (SSN 790) fast attack submarine.

The flag will begin the journey at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in Sturgis this Saturday (October 7). A group of motorcyclists, led by retired U.S. Navy Commander Wiley Cress of Rapid City, will carry the flag to Sioux Falls by way of Pierre, Aberdeen and Groton.

The riders expect to deliver the flag to J&L Harley-Davidson in Sioux Falls on Sunday (October 8).

Monday morning October 9th there will be a ceremony to unveil the USS SOUTH DAKOTA (SSN 790) Commemorative 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Glide.

J&L Harley-Davidson is the sponsoring dealership for the 2018 Street Glide and has also donated parts and labor for the project. The motorcycle features custom paint honoring Battleship South Dakota (BB 57) and commemorates the new submarine South Dakota (SSN 790).

The U.S. Flag will be placed in the saddlebag of the USS South Dakota (SSN 790) Commemorative 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Glide at the conclusion of the motorcycle unveiling ceremony and will then be transported via enclosed trailer to Groton, CT for the christening ceremony of the USS South Dakota, Saturday (October 14).

See Also: