When it comes time to talk turkey this Thanksgiving, you may want to make sure you only talk turkey.

According to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll , 58% of people are not looking forward to talking politics during their Thanksgiving dinner this year.

That's a whole heckuva lot more than 31% who are anxious to chat with family about current events. Another 11% aren't sure how they feel.

How does this compare to last year, when Thanksgiving arrived a few weeks after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton to win the presidency? Well, only 53% were dreading talking politics and 43% were excited at the prospect of breaking down the country in between bites of turkey and cranberry sauce.

This cringing isn't even that different among party lines . Only 38% of Republicans are looking forward to chatting about politics, while 30% of Democrats and 11% of independent voters say the same thing.

And love him or hate him, Donald Trump is certainly a reason why you and your guests may choose to avoid bringing up the state of the nation. Forty-seven percent of respondents admit it is "stressful and frustrating" to talk to people whose opinions of the president don't align with theirs.