American Idol Maddie Poppe Coming to Grand Falls Casino

In 2018, Clarksville, Iowa native Maddie Poppe won " American Idol ." Maddie will be coming back to her home state March 23, 2019.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter will make a stop at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa. Tickets are on sale now and are $37 and $42. The show starts at 8:00 PM. It's an all-ages show.

Before Maddie became an American Idol, she tried out for season 10 of " The Voice ." That audition didn't go so well. She sang the Florence and the Machine song, "Dog Days Are Over" and none of the judges turned their chairs.

That didn't stop her from trying to make it big. She auditioned for "American Idol" and not only made it on the show, but won! She also found a boyfriend. Runner-up on Season 16 of "American Idol" was Caleb Lee Hutchinson. Throughout the competition, he and Maddie became close friends and eventually fell in love.

Maddie has released one album called " Songs from the Basement ." Another album is coming soon and the first single has already been released. The first release is called " First Aid Kit " and it's available for download now.