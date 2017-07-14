Wipe Your Brow and Try to Guess America’s Sweatiest City for 2017

Crank up the AC, blast the fans, run through the sprinkler -- it's time to find out what city sweats unlike any other.

Honeywell Fans has created a list of America's sweatiest cities .

"To identify the sweatiest cities across the nation, we looked at data in a number of national records to determine the percentage of homes without central air conditioning, the popularity of public transportation and citywide bike sharing programs, as well as the cities with the 'hottest' professions," said Dr. Ted Myatt , ScD, who spearheaded the study. "Similar to previous reports, information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the U.S. Census Bureau were used to determine a city's average summer temperatures and population density when identifying the 2017 Sweatiest Cities."

So, it would be fair to say the people who put it all together managed to break a sweat working on this project.

Now that all that technical mumbo jumbo is out of the way, which city perpsires like it's an Olympic sport? New York, where your armpits can turn into puddles while you wait for a subway, leads the way, followed by Washington, D.C., where politicians are currently sweating it out to see if Obamacare will get replaced. Chicago took third, which is mildly surprising. You'd think a metropolis dubbed the Windy City would be able to provide some relief for its citizens.

America's Sweatiest Cities