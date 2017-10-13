As the Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to reverberate through the entertainment industry, another incident of Hollywood sexual abuse has come to light, as Amazon Studios head Roy Price will now take a leave of absence. The studio boss reportedly harassed Man in the High Castle executive producer Isa Dick Hackett during Comic-Con 2015, and ignored Rose McGowan’s reports of Weinstein’s assault.

The Hollywood Reporter published details of the incident with Hackett (daughter of sci-fi icon Philip K. Dick), describing Price making lewd advances and remarks between events promoting The Man in the High Castle in July 2015. The matter was apparently dealt with through an outside investigator at the time, details of which were never revealed to Hackett. Price apparently stayed away from subsequent events.

As Deadline confirms, Price has been placed on a leave of absence, with Chief Operations Officer Albert Cheng taking over in the meantime. The Price incident also connects directly back to Harvey Weinstein, as Rose McGowan stated over Twitter that she’d made rape complaints about Weinstein to Price, only to see her TV project later cancelled.

Price himself was part of Amazon’s recent push for more breakout TV series, leaving it unclear if the studio will make his absence permanent. In the meantime, more stories about Harvey Weinstein and sexual abuse in Hollywood continue to filter out.