Another major shift has taken place in the ongoing harassment awareness around Harvey Weinstein . Amazon Studio boss Roy Price has officially resigned his position, after being placed on leave for allegations by Man in the High Castle executive producer Isa Dick Hackett.

Variety confirms that Price will vacate his position, following the initial suspension reported on October 12. The Man in the High Castle producer Isa Dick Hackett had stepped up to report that Price made unwanted advances in 2015, while actress Rose McGowan alleged that Price cancelled her TV project over complaints against Harvey Weinstein. That said, news outlet The Information reported Isa Dick Hackett’s story a month before the current controversy .

Price occupied the Amazon Studio head position since 2004, and helped launch Golden Globe -winning Amazon originals like Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle . Company head Jeff Bezos had more recently mandated that Price focus more on breakout hits for Amazon, rather than mere award-winners. According to Deadline , it was thought that Price’s continued role at Amazon would stymie relationships with female showrunners and actors. There also exists a “consensus” that Price’s Amazon Studios replacement is likely to be a woman.

In the meantime, stay tuned for further details on Price’s exit, Amazon’s next studio head, and more from the ongoing controversy.