If you just have to have your Amazon Prime, be prepared to pay a bit more. Amazon has announced a price bump of $2 in the U.S. on month-to-month subscriptions. Your new cost is $12.99 per month, which is about $24 more per year than the old monthly subscription.

Rumor has it that the company didn't feel the $10.99 monthly price tag was sustainable for them in the long run and they're hoping to switch more monthly subscribers to the yearly subscriptions at $99. Amazon Prime for students is also going up to $6.49 from $5.49

The good news is the yearly subscriptions are not being increased and will save you $57 a year over the month-to-month memberships. Amazon is promising to expand on original content from them, as well as the number of items available for two-day free shipping. They will also be adding more cities to the list where same-day and one-day delivery will be available.

If you're a new subscriber the price hike is effective now, if you're already a Prime member you'll find the increase with your first payment after February 2018.