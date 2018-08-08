Know someone looking for a job? Well how about a job where you can work from home and enjoy all of the full-time perks! Seattle-based company, Amazon , is looking to fill more than 200 work-from-home jobs. The positions are in a variety of departments that include customer service, human resources, sales, etc. The site reveals 237 "virtual" or "work-from-home" positions are available.

Some of the perks you will receive include 401K plan including company match, medical, dental, prescription drug, and vision coverage paid time off and holiday overtime. Plus maternity and parental leave options, including a flexible return-to-work program.

On top of all of that, you will also receive discounts on products sold and shipped by the company. Ready to work from your couch? To find out what jobs are available, go to amazon.jobs . Happy hunting!

Source: kron4.com

