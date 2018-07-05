Amazon Coming out with an Actual Toy Catalog for Christmas

Remember how cool it was when the Christmas catalogs would arrive in the mail? And how you would spend literally hours looking at all the pictures of the new toys that were coming out that you hoped would eventually find their way under your tree?

Sounds like Amazon plans to go back to some of that little old-fashioned marketing.

You read that right - an actual, honest-to-goodness, hand-delivered, to be devoured-by-kids toy catalog this Christmas courtesy of Amazon. Whether it turns out to be a long-term marketing plan, or simply a one-year campaign, remains to be seen.

With Toys R Us now gone, toy experts say Amazon is trying to tap into the nostalgia that those catalogs brought so many of us while we were growing up.

So, keep an eye on your mailbox later this fall because eventually you'll find inside an actual holiday toy catalog like what we had when we were kids.

Now I just have to figure out what color pen I plan on using to let my wife and daughter know what toys I would like to see under the tree this year.

