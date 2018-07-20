Amazing Video of Iowa Tornado Outbreak

The Iowa Department of Transportation traffic camera captured these two tornadoes on July 19, 2018. This camera is on I-80 westbound at 1st avenue in Altoona, Iowa.

There was an outbreak of tornados yesterday across central Iowa. Marshalltown, Pella, Bondurant, Altoona, and other towns reported tornados on Thursday.

WGN9 is reporting that some 27 tornadoes ripped through Iowa flattening homes and businesses, destroying cars, and leaving people injured.

Marshalltown which is about an hour north of Des Moines had a tornado run through their city damaging property and injuring at least 10 people.

Marshalltown City Administrator Jessica Kinser stated that “Everyone is advised to stay away from downtown Marshalltown until further notice. We also ask that people stay off cell lines unless necessary, to allow for emergency phone traffic.”

Today's forecast for the Marshalltown, Iowa area is calling for scattered showers before 11:00 AM, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.