Am I The Only One That Remembers This Commercial?

This morning on the show, we had a story about the CDC issuing a warning to tell people to not wash and reuse condoms. That's right, apparently some people were reusing condoms to save money. That is a big no-no.

But that story reminded me of a commercial from a few years ago about catheters. This lady was so upset because she had to wash and reuse catheters because her insurance wouldn't pay for new ones.

I remember seeing it for the first time and I had so many questions.

1. People use catheters at home?

2. People put in their own catheters?

3. People use catheters at home, put them in themselves, and then wash and reuse them?

4. ???

The only time I ever had a catheter was right after surgery and they took it out after a day so my catheter knowledge is very minimal. I'm not a medical professional so I didn't know any of this was a thing. I have since learned people use catheters at home for a number of reasons. I'm not making light of it, I just didn't know.

A friend of mine messaged me this, "They use them for urinary retention, when u are not able to fully empty your bladder on your own. That urine that sits still in your bladder causes infection so it needs to be emptied sometimes after surgical procedures that require a catheter, after u take it out, people have problems starting to urinate on their own, so they have to do this for awhile on their own. We teach people how to do this a lot in the medical field. Some people just have nerve and muscle issues down there or prostrate issues that don't allow them to urinate on their own."

Now I know.

Andy didn't remember the commercial, but thanks to the inter webs, I found it!

The vide on YouTube has one of the best descriptions ever. It is long, but worth the read, "A few questions for Holly... Okay, Holly, first of all WHY DO YOU HAVE TO USE CATHETERS EVERY DAY FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE? Also, why weren't you devastated about that? Granted, the notion of reusing a catheter every day for the rest of your life is so shitty. But, it pales in comparison to the fact that you still have to use a catheter every day for the rest of your life. You know what I'm saying Holly? That's like becoming paraplegic and then getting mad when you find out you still have to cut your toenails. Furthermore, Holly, WHY ARE YOU SO SCARED OF TALKING TO STRANGERS OVER THE TELEPHONE? I mean, that's okay, but it has nothing to do with you having to use catheters every day for the rest of your life. Those are separate issues right there. However, Holly, if you're having problems with the catheters you use every day for the rest of your life, I'm pretty sure you should only talk to strangers about that. Ideally, they'd be strangers who can't see your sad face. Not to make light of your problem! Agoraphobia is a real thing. But Holly, you know agoraphobia isn't treated by using catheters every day for the rest of your life, right? Catheters play no part in mental health. All you need to do is go see a therapist, Holly. Unless of course, you already have a therapist. Oh my god. Holly. Did your therapist say you had to use catheters every day for the rest of your life? Because he is wrong. Also, Holly, WHAT'S WITH THAT CAT AT THE END? You don't...oh Jesus, Holly. You don't use cats as catheters, do you? Did you think the word "cath" was just a silly way doctors referred to cats? Because you're wrong Holly. "Cath" is when you use the word "catheter" as a verb in a weird abbreviated way I've never heard before. Of course you're going to get urinary tract infections, Holly! Your urinary tract is no place for a cat! I don't care how clean they are, Holly, they're still cats. But now I totally understand why you were so devastated before. How many cats have you boiled alive and stuffed in your peehole, Holly? Why did you do it? Why? Why?"

Ya know, when I came to work today, I didn't think I'd be writing about catheters, but here I am! What a world we live in.

