Alonzo Gee Produces Immediate Results in Skyforce Debut

The team that starts the season never finishes that way in the NBA G League. When an upgrade presented itself the Sioux Falls Skyforce were wise to capitalize.

On Saturday, the Sioux Falls Skyforce plucked NBA veteran Alonzo Gee from the available player pool. In his first 24 hours with the team, Gee made impacts on both ends of the court.

A highly regarded prep player in Florida who then played collegiately at Alabama, Gee began his professional journey in camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a free agent contract. The Austin Spurs (technically Toros at the time) put him to work before the Washington Wizards gave him his first taste of the Association. Gee was the League’s Rookie of the Year in 2010.

The next seven years were heavy in Cleveland with San Antonio, Portland, New Orleans and Denver (twice) seeking his services. In 2012-13 Gee played all 82 games with the Cavaliers and averaged 10.2 points per game.

Against the Iowa Wolves, Gee earned 31 minutes on the court by putting up 15 points, 2 rebounds, 5 steals and an assist. He shot 4-10 from the floor and 7-10 from the line.

In unprompted fashion both Coach Nevada Smith and Guard Larry Drew II noted Gee’s contribution in his first game with the team especially in guarding the Wolves.

“I think Alonzo helps us (defensively) and gives us another physical body that knows how to play,” said Smith.

Drew II concurred. “Alonzo came in (the second quarter) on the defensive end and got some steals for us, some easy baskets, some cuts and some hustle plays.”

Sioux Falls will be Gee’s basketball outpost for now after being cut by the Nuggets on January 18 of this year. A larger sample size will be needed before accurately judging his worthiness on an NBA roster in 2018.