Don't plan on dropping off or picking up any books at any of the 13 Siouxland Libraries this Friday morning (April 20). All the branches will be closed for staff in-service.

According to Dan Neeves, Branch Librarian at the downtown location, normal hours will resume beginning at 1:00 PM Friday afternoon.

For a complete listing of hours and locations visit the Siouxland Libraries website , or you can call the Main Downtown Library at 605-367-8700 .

Source: Siouxland Libraries

