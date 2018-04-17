All Siouxland Libraries Will Be Closed Friday Morning
Don't plan on dropping off or picking up any books at any of the 13 Siouxland Libraries this Friday morning (April 20). All the branches will be closed for staff in-service.
According to Dan Neeves, Branch Librarian at the downtown location, normal hours will resume beginning at 1:00 PM Friday afternoon.
For a complete listing of hours and locations visit the Siouxland Libraries website, or you can call the Main Downtown Library at 605-367-8700.
Source: Siouxland Libraries
