For onion rings to make my list they need not to do their striptease all in one bite. You know what I’m talking about: Fear the worm!

On the first bite the entire onion comes out of that deep fried shell. You get what I call the pizza topping burn on your chin. The onion is not supposed to come out of its shell.

Whoever is in charge of prepping these golden delicious orbs needs to take an onion ring encounter weekend class.

And please use the right batter. Not that corn meal garbage.

You want the best onion rings in town head to Bracco. Hands down the best rings ever. Light - thin batter that holds the onion together. And that sauce - OMG!