All Four Local Universities Win for Second Week in a Row

For the second week in a row, all four local universities won on the football field.

Three games ended up being blowouts while one went to overtime and delivered the most drama of the weekend.

The University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota all blew out their opponents while Augustana University had to survive overtime to get the win.

Augustana was in a back and forth all game against Bemidji State and a Ryan Bradberry touchdown in overtime sealed the win for the Vikings, helping them get to 2-1.

The University of Sioux Falls rolled over the University of Mary 38-7 behind Cougars star Max Mickey as they improved to 3-0.

The University of South Dakota stayed undefeated with a rout of the University of North Dakota. The final was 45-7 but it felt like the Coyotes won by even more as they dominated all aspects of the game.

South Dakota State showed they are beefy as they won the 51st annual Beef Bowl over Drake 51-0. It was 51-0, I'm not sure we need to say anything more.