All American Rejects Share ‘Dirty Little Secrets’ at The District

All American Rejects performed live at The District last night (July 20th) and they put on a great show!

They had an awesome light/laser show and their songs sounded great live. If I were to complain about anything it would be that there was too much waiting around. They didn't hit the stage until 10:00 PM. I know I'm an old lady now and I get up at a time that most people don't even know exists, but seriously, a 10:00 PM to start?!?! On a school night!

Anyway, most of my anger went away when the first notes of "Swing, Swing" started! Man, I love that song! They played all the usuals, "Dirty Little Secret," "It Ends Tonight," "Move Along," and "Gives You Hell."

The opening band Work of Wolves is from right here in Sioux Falls and they were pretty good. I always feel bad for the opener, because try as they might, people just want to see the main act. You did a great job though, guys!

And like most performers when they come to town, All American Rejects were spotted around town. They grabbed some grub at Moe's Southwest Grill.



And after the show, lead singer, Tyson Ritter, was kind enough to pose with some dedicated fans.



I think Tyson has something against shirts.

I would like to give a special thanks to my friend, Sydney, for some of these photos. She's taller than me and braved the rowdy crowd which resulted in better pictures! Thanks, girl!