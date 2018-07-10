All 12 Young Soccer Players and Coach Have Been Rescued from Thailand Cave
After 18 days in a submerged cave in Thailand, 12 young soccer players and their coach have finally been freed.
Here is what what we know:
- The boys and their coach are being treated in hospital and all are expected to survive. They are currently in an isolation unit.
- 19 divers made three trips in the cave system and returned with the boys two at a time.
- The team had gone missing on June 23, but found alive on July 2 on a ledge in a vast underground submerged cave system.
- One diver died during the rescue.
- President Trump called the rescue "a beautiful moment" in a tweet this morning.
- Local authorities thanked inventor Elon Musk for his involvement. While he had offered his mini-sub for the rescue efforts, it was deemed impractical.
This story is being updated.