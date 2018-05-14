Two notables on the most popular baby names of 2107 - the annual list released by the Social Security Administration - were parents didn't want their daughter to have the same name as the Amazon Echo voice assistant, and America's First Lady has some serious baby cred.

The name 'Alexa' nearly fell off the charts thanks to the in-house voice assistance.

You: "Alexa, what's the weather in Sioux Falls today?"

4-year-old: "Make me some mac 'n cheese and we'll talk."

The name Melania rose sharply in popularity, most likely in response to First Lady Melania Trump.

On the top, Emma and Liam were the most chosen baby names in 2017, with Emma the most popular girl's name for the fourth year in a row. And move over Noah, because Liam just took the top of the list.

Following Emma in the top five were Olivia, Ava, Isabella, and Sophia, and behind Liam were Noah, William, James, and Logan.

