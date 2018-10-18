ALERT! Fleetwood Mac Reschedules Sioux Falls Concert

If you have purchased tickets to the Fleetwood Mac concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center you will want to make note of these changes.

The following was posted on the Denny Sanford Premier Centers Twitter page:

Due to tour scheduling issues, the October 24 Fleetwood Mac show in Sioux Falls, SD has been rescheduled to February 2, 2019. All tickets will be honored for the new date. All other Fleetwood Mac tour routing remains the same.

At this time there is no word on ticket refunds if you are not able to make the new date. For more information go to the Denny Sanford Premier Center Website.