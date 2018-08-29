Alec Baldwin Drops Out of Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Movie

Hah hah ... huh?

Eyebrows were raised all over Gotham City when it was reported that Alec Baldwin was joining Joaquin Phoenix’s very curious solo Joker movie, and that he was playing the role of Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s late lamented dad, and that in this conception of the story, Thomas Wayne was a “cheesy and tanned businessman” in the style of Donald Trump. And hey, who better to play a Trump-esque figure than the guy who regularly plays Trump on Saturday Night Live ? So far so good.

At some point, Baldwin agreed with that line of thinking. Then he decided yeah no, maybe not. Now he tells USA Today that he and the Joker movie are seeing other people. "I'm no longer doing that movie," he stated, blaming the change on "scheduling” complications. He also added "I'm sure there are 25 guys who can play that part.” Ouch. Way to diss whoever takes your place Baldwin.

Okay so who else could play a “cheesy and tanned businessman” who resembles Donald Trump? Hmm... hey what’s Darrell Hammond up to? Think Anthony Atamanuik has a couple weeks clear on his schedule? This Joker , starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role and directed by The Hangover ’s Todd Phillips, still has Robert De Niro, Marc Maron, and Deadpool 2 ’s Zazie Beetz all on board.