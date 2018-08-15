Disney ’s live-action Aladdin is going to be a whole new world, and one that may not actually include “A Whole New World.” The Guy Ritchie -directed movie is going to sound a lot different from the 1992 animated classic, with a handful of new original songs potentially replacing some of the old favorites.

The live-action remake will have a soundtrack composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar, Grammy, and Tony-winning duo behind the catchy tracks of La La Land , The Greatest Showman , and Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen . Last we heard, the pair planned to whip up two new songs for the Aladdin remake, and now they’ve revealed just what those contributions will be.

Pasek and Paul told Variety the new movie will feature a brand new duet for Aladdin and Jasmine, with Paul calling it “a sweet song.” As you’ll know, their duet in the original was the Oscar and Grammy-winning “A Whole New World.” It's unclear if that will be totally scrapped for this new song, or if the characters will get to sing both. Gotta write some new songs to get those Oscar noms!

The other big changes are a new verse for “Arabian Nights” and a solo for Jasmine. Naomi Scott , the new Pink Power Ranger and one of Charlie’s new Angels , is bringing Jasmine to life in the remake, and Paul said she sounds “incredible” singing the new track. But I saved the best news for last. For any Disney fans who may be upset or freaking out over these changes, have no fear. Legendary Disney composer Alan Menken (who won the Best Score Oscar for the original Aladdin ) has been working on the songs with Paul and Pasek, and Menken wrote the music for Jasmine’s solo. So no matter what, you know the new tracks will be good.

Aladdin stars Mena Massoud as the title character, Will Smith as the Genie, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Jasmine’s handmaiden, Billy Magnussen as a potential suitor for the Princess, and Numan Acar as Jafar’s right-hand man. The remake hits theaters May 24, 2019.